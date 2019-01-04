Make your pick

Gala raises record funds for hospital expansion
Don Parsons
Harvest Ball committee
Fireworks

The 2018 CalvertHealth Foundation Harvest Ball, known this year as the Fire & Ice Gala, Igniting the Difference, was a success thanks to the support from the corporate, community and individual sponsors that helped raise nearly $775,000 toward the largest expansion in CalvertHealth’s alm…

