A 13-year-old died after sustaining serious injuries on Aug. 17 during a hockey camp at a Waldorf recreation center, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:39 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to the Capital Club House for the report of an injured teenager. Arriving first responders found the 13-year-old boy unresponsive and not breathing.
Preliminary investigation showed that the child, who was a Carroll County resident, was attending a hockey camp at the Capital Clubhouse. While practicing, the teen was struck in the upper body with a hockey puck that caused immediate injury.
The child was transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he was placed on life support. The child then died several hours later.
“This is such a tragic case and hurts all of us to the core,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D). “On behalf of our agency, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.”
The medical examiner’s office in Washington ruled the case as an accidental death.
A GoFundMe page was started for the teen, which identified him as Henry Lent, with money being raised for the Henry Lent Memorial Fund.
The page states, “We are raising money for the family of Henry Lent, a loved member of our hockey community, gone too soon.” The description details the events, saying, “He was administered CPR, then [flown] to a specialty hospital. He was immediately ventilated and after some testing it was determined that he was completely brain dead upon arrival to the ER.”
The description continued that Lent was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. while with his parents. It finished with, “Let’s rally and raise money so that Henry’s family can focus on what is most important during this difficult time.”
The charity, organized by Michael Bazzone and Matt Reid on behalf of Charity Lent, has raised more than $74,000 so far from over 1,100 donors. The charity aims to raise $100,000 total.
