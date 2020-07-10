A letter to our readers

Dear valued readers:
Effective Friday, July 17, 2020, the Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder will join together to begin publishing as the Southern Maryland News, celebrating “Our Community, Your Story” each and every Friday.
Additionally, in lieu of the Wednesday print edition, subscribers will receive a daily (Monday—Thursday) subscriber only exclusive e-newsletter called the Coffee Edition, debuting on Wednesday, July 15, while continuing to enjoy 24/7 access to the newly designed somdnews.com featuring breaking news, lively features and commentary, entertainment, information and advertising.
This new and exciting product line-up consisting of the Southern Maryland News print edition, the exclusive e-newsletter Coffee Edition and the somdnews.com newly designed website is rising out of COVID-19 as a dynamic integrated media consortium. These products are focused on delivering timely and relevant news, information of interest and advertising serving Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County communities.
Our team members have been assigned to report on the communities they live, work and play in so we can carry on the pride and tradition of serving your community as the founders of the Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder intended. Although we pledge to work diligently to make our online and print products invaluable to you, we are also requesting your continued support to do that. Please continue to send us your news, opinions, and photos, provide us with feedback, and hold us accountable.
Our customer care team is available to assist you with your log-in information or other questions you may have. They can be reached at 410-770-4005 Monday—Friday 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Sunday 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Our reporters, multimedia account executives, circulation department, production staff, and business professionals who are working fervently during these changing times would like to extend their sincere appreciation to each and every subscriber, advertiser, online user, occasional reader, client and advocate. Without you, we couldn't serve our community. Thank you!
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
APG Media of Chesapeake