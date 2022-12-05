Action needed to curb menhaden ‘net spills,’ harvest

A commercial fishing operation harvests menhaden in net called a purse seine.

 Bay Journal Photo by Dave Harp

At least twice this summer, industrial menhaden harvester Omega Protein littered the beaches along Virginia’s Eastern Shore with Atlantic menhaden, wasting thousands of this important forage fish.

The Canadian-owned company acknowledged that its contractor, Ocean Harvesters, based in Reedville, Va., was responsible for both mishaps.

Written by Mike Leonard, vice president of government affairs for the American Sportfishing Association, and David Sikorski, executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland. This opinion piece first appeared in the Bay Journal and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.