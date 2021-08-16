The Humane Society of Charles County will hold a Senior Dog and Cat Adoption Drive noon to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 22, at 70 Industrial Drive in Waldorf.

Senior dogs are those who are at least seven years of age or weigh more than 40 pounds. Senior cats are at least one year of age. 

The cost is $25 (regular adoptions are $100). 

For more information, go to https://humanesocietycc.org.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews