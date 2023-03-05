Cherry Blossom Festival

The Smithsonian American Art Museum will present in-person and virtual programs as part of the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival later this month.

 Photo by Bruce Guthrie

The Smithsonian American Art Museum is collaborating for the 10th year in a row with the National Cherry Blossom Festival (March 20–April 16) for a series of in-person and virtual cherry blossom-themed public programs.

The museum’s cherry blossom family activities and celebrations are part of its popular online Family Zone series, designed to spark learning, creativity and appreciation for the arts.