Mignon Brown-Anderson didn’t know how much danger her daughter was in until it was far too late.
Brown-Anderson was the keynote speaker Oct. 24 at the Center for Abused Persons’ annual community breakfast held in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The nonprofit organization, which serves local survivors of sexual and domestic violence, convened at the Waldorf Jaycees hall for an early-morning breakfast and conversation that centered this year around preventing abuse among teens.
Olivia Burgess, CAP’s community outreach specialist, said in addressing the crowd that she herself is a survivor of sexual violence, something that has motivated her to want to work to uplift and aid others.
“I think most of us with traumas, we wonder how we’re going to use our pain, our hurt to move other people forward,” Burgess said. “One thing I’ve really been able to recognize is that sometimes the one thing that is the anger in your life or something you feel is holding you back really is something that will move you forward if you allow it to.”
In her work, Burgess frequently travels to county schools and youth-centric spots to talk about a difficult subject often left unaddressed. Burgess said she tries to impart that to the youth she meets because she feels “it might save a life.” Adolescence is a famously rough time, she said, and it’s important for older people to act as someone a teen can come to in a time of need.
“To have those tough conversations with them, it’s important to start now,” Burgess said. “I think the longer you wait, the later you wait, the more they’re susceptible and not able to identify the early signs of toxic relationships.”
For modern teens, Burgess said, the dating landscape is an entirely different one than their parents might remember. Rife with ways to connect digitally, Burgess explained, much of teenage relationships are conducted from behind a screen, which can create better conditions for hiding away behavior that otherwise might prove a red flag to concerned parents.
Troublingly, she said, many teens she meets have “normalized” toxic relationship behaviors, like excessive text messaging and controlling behavior.
“That behavior has actually become cute, and that’s kind of scary,” Burgess said. “It starts when you’re young, being able to say no. … My job is always one to encourage and empower young people and let them know they have a voice, they certainly have a choice and they deserve to be treated with respect.”
Burgess also encouraged adults to speak out when they see potential red flags.
“Don’t wait around and think ‘Who’s the person who’s going to help that person?’ You’re that person.”
In her remarks, Brown-Anderson shared the story of her family’s long and tragic journey with domestic violence. A survivor herself, Brown-Anderson recalled the generational abuse suffered by the women in her family. She has no first-hand recollections of her mother being abused at the hands of her father, she said, but witnessed her grandmother’s abuse at the hands of her husband, which left her with a negative attitude toward men for a while.
Brown-Anderson said she was 16 when she experienced a fight with a partner for the first time, but to her it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.
“I was taught that this is what relationships are and this is what you do,” Brown-Anderson said. Her abuser bought her gifts, she said, but one day after a fight “he started to strangle me.” She didn’t tell her parents, Brown-Anderson recalled.
That cycle became normal to her, she said, and she went through much more abuse before breaking the cycle for herself, including being hit in the head with “a small baseball bat.” Her own children had witnessed her being abused by her former husband, however, and the cycle unfortunately continued.
When her daughter LaKeisha was 14, Brown-Anderson said, “she met a boy” and all seemed well. Then one day, she learned he’d “put his hands” on her daughter, and she intervened as she felt any parent would do. She spoke to his parents and the police, and thought she’d done her due diligence.
“When she told me it stopped, I believed it,” Brown-Anderson said of her daughter’s abuse at the hands of her boyfriend. “The only thing that stopped was her coming to me.”
On March 17, 2007, when she was just 18, LaKeisha Brown was shot in the head and killed by her boyfriend.
“That day, everyone had a story,” Brown-Anderson said of her daughter’s friends and even some relatives. She learned of black eyes she’d never seen and other injuries previously undiscovered.
“They were saying, ‘Ms. Brown, I knew he was going to do this, because when we were here he said this and when we were there he did this,’” she recalled. “And I looked them in their faces and I said ‘You know what? There’s nothing else I can do for my daughter, so you take that to your grave.’”
Following her daughter’s murder, Brown-Anderson decided to spend her life sharing the story of LaKeisha’s life and death in order to prevent others from meeting a similar fate. Through her nonprofit organization, the LaKeisha Brown Foundation, Brown-Anderson said she works to make sure other vulnerable people don’t meet the same fate as her daughter. She’s shared the story of her daughter’s murder with more than 500,000 people so far. The last 12 years have been challenging at times, she said, but well-rewarding.
“If another mother doesn’t have to prematurely bury her daughter, that’s what I’ll do,” Brown-Anderson said.
In time, she’s progressed from working to extricate people from abusive relationships to striving for proactivity that prevents people from finding themselves in harm’s way, Brown-Anderson said. She’s met other youth who have struggled to tell their own moms about abuse they’ve suffered at the hands of their partners. Brown-Anderson encouraged parents to have these tough conversations with their children despite the taboo, because it might save their lives.
“Their friends are thinking they’re just being a friend by not telling,” Brown-Anderson said. “But then on the day you die, they’ll still tell all your secrets. … Your life is not a secret.”
