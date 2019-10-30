Mignon Brown-Anderson, the keynote speaker at the Center for Abused Persons’ annual community breakfast held annually in observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, shares her own story of her and her loved ones’ struggle with violence. Brown-Anderson’s daughter LaKeisha Brown was shot in the head and killed by her boyfriend when she was just 18.

