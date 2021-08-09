Timonium — Prepare for the fair. “The 12 Best Days of Summer” begin on Thursday, Aug. 26, and run through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
General hours for the fair are 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. on weekends and noon — 10 p.m. on weekdays. Fairgoers may arrive early for livestock and horse shows and remain late when Midway rides, games and food stands are still open. Maryland State Fair Home Arts and Farm & Garden buildings, barns and Exhibition halls will be open from noon — 9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on weekends, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
Live Thoroughbred horse racing begins on Friday, Aug. 27, with a special evening of Twilight racing starting at 3 p.m. Post Time is set at 12:40 p.m. for the remainder of the meet, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, and Friday, Sept. 3, through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6.
Fairgoers may watch and wager on the races in the grandstand seats as thoroughbreds round the 5/8th-mile track, or relax in the air conditioned OTB Center inside and watch on multiple TV’s and enjoy a meal at Nick’s Grandstand Grill.
Maryland State Fair Admission Prices are adults ages 12 and older, $10; seniors ages 62 and older, $8; children 6 and older, $5; and children ages 5 and under, free. Rides are individually priced.
Celebrating its 140th year, the Maryland State Fair recognizes the enduring appeal of Maryland’s citizens, students, and 4-H and FFA members to share their talents and compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. The Fair’s buildings, barns and stages provide space for thousands of fairgoers to appreciate the exhibits, learn from the exhibitors, and consider entering a future fair.
“We are pleased to host the full Maryland State Fair this summer with thousands of talented individuals and fun-loving fairgoers participating from Maryland’s great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime.”
The 140th Maryland State Fair will also feature the thrills and chills, sights, sounds and aromas of numerous Midway and Kidde Land rides, games, and fun fair food provided by Deggeller Attractions. For those with a more local palate, the Maryland Foods Pavilion, Dairy Bar, and Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden, will showcase fresh from the farm and Chesapeake Bay food and drinks.