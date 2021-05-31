Daniel Parks had a dream, then he had a vision, and that vision will come to fruition when Bayside Entertainment hosts Pattyfest on Friday, June 4, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.
“We want to kickstart a new day in Southern Maryland and we want people to feel comfortable with coming outside,” said the 25-year-old Parks, who is the owner and CEO of Bayside Entertainment. “We’ve been courted away for all of the past year so we want people, if the feel comfortable coming out, to visit the park and have a fun day. It’s about the community and our local businesses to get back on their feet and to get back out there and showcase what they have because this last year has been hard on all of us.”
The showcase event, which will change themes and musical acts, continues the first Friday of the month in July, August and September.
DJ Gorilla and Squid Inc. are scheduled go appear at the June 4 event.
Squid Inc., which was formed in 2013, is comprised of bassist Jordan Pickens, drummer Michael Laulis, guitarist Jake Downs and keyboardist trumpeter John Merritt.
“We’re super excited,” said Downs, who graduated with Laulis from Leonardtown High School. Pickens is a La Plata High School graduate. “We love doing festivals for locals. It’s awesome when something like that comes together. It’s going to be a good time for sure.”
Squid Inc.’s website describes the band’s music as “a quartet that specializes in genre blending and bending. A mixture of rock, dub, pop, reggae, funk and a heavy dose of improvisation.”
Parks said he reviewed musical submissions from the band — which has released two albums and two EPs — and that he “liked their style. I thought they would be a good fit.”
Parks was trained classically and after mastering the cello at the age of 11 he moved on to the upright bass.
He was a member of the tri-county and tri-state orchestras and was first chair in advanced orchestra his sophomore through senior years at Huntingtown High School.
“I had a love of music, but I wanted something a little bit more,” said Parks, who noticed there was nothing for those who created their own music. “And recording time so expensive so I thought, ‘OK, how about I build my own studio?’”
He did exactly that to a basement of a Prince Frederick home and began professionally recording artists when he was 17. He got his business license at the age of 18 and in 2019 he more than tripled the size of the home-based studio to 1,000 square feet complete with sound-proof drywall and glass, security cameras and three sound booths.
“I wanted to make sure there there was an avenue for young people like myself that have that passion, even younger people than myself, and helping them to develop their talent and teaching them about the music industry,” said Parks, who performs hip hop and eclectic pop. “In Southern Maryland we have a lot of talent and a lot of genres and I don’t think there was anybody to showcase that correctly. So my mission was how could I help other people?”
He envisioned holding a fall Family Festival in 2019 that was derailed by COVID-19 but the idea was resurrected in December when he received a call out of the blue from Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum director Greg Pierce, who loved the idea.
“I was floored,” said Parks, who had toured the grounds while on ChesPax field trips in elementary and middle school.
