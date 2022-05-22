A pair of local organizations will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with events, music and festivities.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park in Newburg will be hosting a Red, White, and Blue Music Festival, while Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville will be holding a Memorial Day celebration with events and music.
The Red, White, and Blue Music Festival will feature nine local bands.
“We thought that a way to pay tribute and bring more activities to the museum would be by having a music festival,” The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park President Larry Abell said. “We wanted to have an event where families could get out and participate, but also pay tribute to those who have lost their lives.”
The festival will honor the memory of veteran Derrick Weaver, who died in February at the age of 27.
Weaver, who grew up in Knoxville, Tenn., was a Navy veteran having been discharged as a petty officer 2nd Class last October after eight years of serving his country.
Weaver, who lived in Great Mills and was most recently an information systems contractor employed by Precise Systems, was an avid motorcyclist.
He also played lead guitar for David and the Dynamos and had also played with Run Catch Rain and The Rob Cord Band, among other bands.
“My wife Nita and I enjoyed watching Derrick perform at open mics including with bands he played with, along with other great local Southern Maryland musicians,” said Doug Norway, who is a project architect at the musician. Norway, who has been a drummer with Z Band for the past seven years, also had a chance to jam alongside Weaver.
“I felt the desire to do something special for the local music community and asked the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum if we could hold a large scale open mic event there in his memory ... and also Derrick was a Navy combat vet, so it seemed fitting all around,” Norway said.
Z Band and Run Catch Rain are among the musical acts that will perform at the festival.
“The bands all knew him and they all wanted to include [a memorial to him] as part of the performance,” Abell said. “We’re a community organization, so whatever we can do to bring the community together is great for us.”
Abell said the museum staff and the participating bands are donating their time to the event.
He added that a portion of the proceeds will go toward Leave No Veteran Behind, an organization that assists homeless veterans.
“We felt this [festival] would be a good way to bring people to the museum so they could ... have an opportunity to see all the sacrifices that were made and at the same time have a good time,” Abell said.
Summerseat Farm will host a Memorial Day celebration complete with a Civil War encampment, living history exhibits, games and Boy Scout demonstrations.
The Wesley Spangler Band and Joseph Norris will each take the stage twice during the event. There will be hay rides and people can visit with farm animals that live on the working farm.