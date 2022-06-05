When the Leonardtown Lions’ St. Mary’s Crab Festival first started in 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded, the Chicago Bears’ defense helped them win the Super Bowl, the New York Mets won an improbable World Series and the average household income was $22,000.
Much has changed since then but for the most part the crab festival has stayed the same and the 36th annual event will be held Saturday, June 11, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
“I think it is unique because there’s nothing like it except on the eastern shore,” said Lion George Kirby, who is the membership chairman on the board of directors and runs the crab picking contest. “It’s also a fundraiser for the Leonardtown Lions Club, which makes it popular also because it’s our big event.”
The festival has gone through some tweaks; it was canceled in 2019 because of COVID-19 and last year’s event was held in August in part because “because everybody wanted to get out [of their homes],” Kirby said.
But for the most part the annual event – Kirby said it draws between 2,000 and 3,000 people each year – stays exactly the same and 2022 should be no different.
“We just stick to our basic plan,” Kirby said, “which is focusing on just a come eat crabs as a family and enjoy St. Mary’s County kind of thing.”
One of the highlights of the festival is the open crab-picking contest, which is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. The contest features competitors picking as much meat as they can in four minutes from six crabs. Judges weigh the meat to determine the winner then win or lose, the competitors dine on their efforts.
The registration fee is $15 and cash prizes will be up for grabs.
Another crab picking competition that will start immediately afterward will be open to all St. Mary’s County candidates seeking election. Kirby said he has already heard back from 11 candidates and that in addition to bragging rights, the winners of that competition will receive “free publicity.”
Miss Teen Maryland USA Soniya Krishan is scheduled to appear.
Live music will be provided by Wesley Spangler and HydraFX.
“The guys that were on the [music] committee had a series of different bands that were recommended to draw audiences of various age levels,” Kirby said, “and those were the two that came out of the selection process.”
Youngsters will have plenty to do as well, including the return of Bunky The Clown which Kirby said was a real “kid pleaser.”
The star of the festival of course is the Maryland Blue crab, which will be supplied live by Wayne Copsey Seafood, and will be available “just as steaming hot and fresh as you can get them.”
Other vendors will offer the crustaceans as crabcakes, soft-shelled, in soups and more.
Kirby said a “large percentage” of visitors will eat a dozen crabs apiece.
Proceeds from the event will benefit International Lions Club community service programs.
Kirby said the event has more than 20 sponsors, which he said “are one of the keys to success. They are essential to the St. Mary’s Crab Festival.”
And because of the sponsors, visitors will be able to take part in the festival, which honors a small crustacean with a carapace.
“It’s a great celebration of the Southern Maryland crab,” Kirby said.