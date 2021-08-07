Shakespeare is coming to Southern Maryland.
The Newtowne Players will stage the classic play “Hamlet” outdoors at Historic St. Mary’s City through Sunday, Aug. 21.
The 2-act play, which is approximately 2 hours 20 minutes in length, was originally supposed to have been part of the theater company’s 2020 regular schedule, but was bumped due to the coronavirus.
This is the ninth season The Newtowne Players have performed Shakespeare in St. Mary’s City.
“We want people to come out and see us because live theater is back,” said The Newtowne Players Public Relations Vice Chair Kenny Faison, who plays three roles, including Fortenbras. “We’re super happy and grateful that we are one of the first [theater companies] to bring back live theater. ‘Hamlet’ is a little bit of a darker show but we think everybody will have a great time.”
The play tells the story of Prince Hamlet (played by Colin Maher in what he said is his “dream role”) and his revenge against his uncle Claudius (Jeff Maher), who has murdered Hamlet’s father (Rick Thompson) in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother, Gertrude (Emily Funderburk).
“To me it is one of the best roles ever written because it’s so in-depth,” said Colin Maher, who lives in Leonardtown and attends UMBC. “His character is so well written, it’s just a timeless character and the show is timeless and has influenced a lot of other things so to be able to take up the mantle of the role has just been a lot of fun. And having Randy [Tusing] as the director, he’s allowed me to play with it a lot.”
“Colin has stepped into the role and just done it very well,” Faison said, “and has truly gone about making it his own.”
Daelyn Funk takes on the role of Ophelia, Grady Heveron is Laertes, Kate Donnelly is Horatio and Jonathan Berry reprises the role of Claudius.
“It’s been a huge challenge for me because I’ve never played someone like her before just because it’s so far from who I am,” said Funk, who lives in Leonardtown and attends Salisbury University. “The way that I play her is she’s really restrained, demure and I guess takes a lot of orders and cues from her dad.”
Rick Brown and Noah Busby portray hard-drinking partiers Rosencratz and Guildenstein, respectively.
Monica Meinert is the assistant director. The stage manager is Emily Quade while Janet Brown is the costume manager.
Casting for the play began around late May and was followed by three rehearsals a week of up to three hours each.
“We had a really good turnout and I think it was because it’s our first show after the pandemic,” Faison said. “So a lot of people were itching to get back into live theater. It is a big commitment but everybody’s truly giving it their all.”
Faison said “everything just fell into place” for the production team as far as which actors would take on which roles.
He said the hardest part of putting on the play has been the fact that it is taking place outdoors.
“The heat, for sure,” Faison said when asked the hardest part of putting on an outdoors play. “But also being outside you’re very susceptible to all of the elements so it’s all about being able to be louder than the birds or the cicadas. But that’s just the joys of outdoor theater.”
The original name of the play, which was written by William Shakespeare between 1599 and 1601, is “The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark.”
At 29,551 words, it is the bard’s longest play. The Newtowne Players put a modern spin on the classic as performers wear modern-day garb.
The troupe will open its 2021-2022 and 18th season when it stages “Night on Broadway” beginning Sept. 18.