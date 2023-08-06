For the numerous actors among The Newtowne Players who will embark on six performances of the Shakespeare play “A Winter’s Tale” beginning this week on an outdoor stage at Historic St. Mary’s City, the combination of the emotional characters and performing outside offer an interesting challenge.

According to the playbill, The Newtowne Players adaptation of “A Winter’s Tale,” which features a jealous king, a marriage broken and a daughter lost, is a tale told over minutes, hours and years. It is designed to transport audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia to tell the story of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes.

  

