Hermione, played by Kate Donnelly, left, speaks with Polixenes (Jonathan Berry) during a scene from Act I of the Newtowne Players production of “A Winter’s Tale” at the Historic St. Mary’s City outdoor stage.
Leontes, played by Brian Davis, left, listens to his pregnant wife Hermione (Kate Donnelly) during a scene from Act I of The Newtowne Players production of “A Winter’s Tale,” which will span six evening shows at Historic St. Mary’s City.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Hermione (Kate Donnelly), left, Court Officer (Pat Schoenberger) and Leontes (Brian Davis) perform a scene from Act I of the Newtowne Players production of “A Winter’s Tale.”
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Leontes (Brian Davis) delivers a soliloquy during a scene from Act I of the Newtowne Players production of “A Winter’s Tale” which runs six evening shows at the Historic St. Mary’s City.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Shepherd (Pat Schoenberger) cradles a baby he found in an opening scene from of the Newtowne Players production of “A Winter’s Tale.”
For the numerous actors among The Newtowne Players who will embark on six performances of the Shakespeare play “A Winter’s Tale” beginning this week on an outdoor stage at Historic St. Mary’s City, the combination of the emotional characters and performing outside offer an interesting challenge.
According to the playbill, The Newtowne Players adaptation of “A Winter’s Tale,” which features a jealous king, a marriage broken and a daughter lost, is a tale told over minutes, hours and years. It is designed to transport audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia to tell the story of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes.
Calvert County resident Brian Davis, who plays Leontes, is performing in his first play with the group and admits his longtime fondness for playing Shakespeare characters in the past with different groups will likely reach an entirely new level as one of the primary roles in “A Winter’s Tale.”
“This is my first time performing with this group and on an outdoor stage,” Davis said. “This entire group has been very welcoming. It’s a very challenging role since my character has a number of emotional shifts. He’s very different from me, so that also provides a challenge when getting into character.”
Jonathan Berry, a St. Mary’s County resident who works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, plays the Bohemian king, Polixenes. Now a member of The Newtowne Players for 10 years, he said he also enjoys the complexities of his character and performing on an outdoor stage.
“There are a number of challenging aspects of my role in this play,” Berry said. “Not only is the audience outdoors, but my character is an emotional hypocrite. Performing outdoors is very different. You can’t see the audience and there are a lot more bugs.”
Kate Donnelly, a St. Mary’s County resident who has been part of The Newtowne Players for about a decade, can recall being involved in a number of Shakespeare plays in the past. This time around she plays Hermione, who is married to Leontes, and greets the audience while 9 months pregnant, an aspect of the character that Donnelly cannot relate to.
“I get to play a queen, but my character is also nine months pregnant,” said Donnelly, who works full-time as a technical editor. “So, for me I had to speak with a number of women I know who have had kids and were able to talk about their experiences. Being outside is also a lot different because you don’t see the audience when you walk out.”
Pat Schoenberger, who lives and works in St. Mary’s County and plays two roles — the Shepherd and a smaller part as an officer of the court — admitted that his character is among the few that provide some comic relief in the show.
“For some reason, I always get cast as a grumpy old man,” said Schoenberger, who has performed with The Newtowne Players as well as the Port Tobacco Players. “I have enjoyed being part of the group and this is going to be my first play on an outdoor stage. I can’t wait to hear the audience reactions.”