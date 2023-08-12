Kelly Ridgewell walks along the miniature golf path. The mini golf course hasn't changed much since the park first opened in 2007, but bridges along the course will soon be painted red, yellow and white for the Maryland flag.
The bumper cars sit by the batting cage at the K&K Adventure Park on July 28. The area was originally a pool for bumper boats, but was paved over to create a new ring for the cars when the park was renovated.
Max McCurdy, 7, plays mini golf at K&K Adventure Park on July 28. Adults can play golf for $9 and kids can play for $7, with discounts for additional rounds.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Kelly Ridgewell walks along the miniature golf path. The mini golf course hasn't changed much since the park first opened in 2007, but bridges along the course will soon be painted red, yellow and white for the Maryland flag.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
The bumper cars sit by the batting cage at the K&K Adventure Park on July 28. The area was originally a pool for bumper boats, but was paved over to create a new ring for the cars when the park was renovated.
About a year after the grand opening of K&K Adventure Park in Prince Frederick, owner Kelly Ridgewell is excited to continue providing fun activities for kids in Calvert County, especially after R&J’s Play Park shut down on the same lot in 2012.
Ridgewell opened R&J’s Playpark in 2007 with her now ex-husband when she realized there were very few activities for kids in Calvert and the surrounding counties, she said.
“There was absolutely nothing to do for kids in the county,” Ridgewell said. “I have four kids; my youngest was seven. There was nothing to do.”
The park on Sherry Lane remained open and successful for five years, but was sold during Ridgewell’s divorce. After its sale, the park was briefly kept open, then sat unused for years while she went back to school and earned her associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees.
In 2021, Ridgewell visited the vacant park and wondered if she could start again.
“Never did I say, ‘Oh, I’m going to buy that back,’” she said. “I never even thought of it. But I just kept driving by it and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll give it one last chance and see if it's available. And if the land isn’t for sale then I guess it just isn’t meant to be.’ But it was meant to be.”
Now, K&K sits on the same land as the original park, which featured mini-golf, a batting cage and bumperboats. Not too much has changed since Ridgewell bought the land in 2021, but the pool for the boats has been paved for a bumpercars area and a rock-climbing wall has been added.
“The best thing ever is when parents are leaving and kids are screaming,” she said. “My first thought is always ‘Oh my god, what's wrong, did they get hurt?’ And [the parents] are always like ‘Oh no, they just don’t want to leave.’ It makes my heart happy knowing that kids don’t want to leave.”
Ridgewell’s daughter, Janelle Ridgewell, now works as a manager at K&K but remembers helping find golf balls and getting paid in ice cream at the old R&J’s as a kid.
“It's a good feeling knowing that with something my parents started, my mom was able to restart for herself and for her kids,” she said.
During the day, Kelly Ridgewell works as a senior financial analyst for the Navy. Since this job pays for her expenses, she said, she keeps the prices low at the park.
“I could be a whole lot higher with my prices,” she said. “But I don’t want to be. I want customers to come back and enjoy it and have fun and not be like oh we can’t go there we can’t afford it. My price for miniature golf 16 years ago was $7 for adults, now its $9."
Ridgewell hopes to expand the park and offer indoor activities like as black-light mini golf, laser tag and jungle gyms, she said.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. For more information, call 410-535-4522 visit www.kkadventurepark.com.