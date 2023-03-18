African American history museum celebrates Women’s History Month

Singer Janelle Monae is pictured in a helmet.

 Photo by Martin Schoeller/August Images

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture’s March programming features events with prominent Black women in the arts and entertainment industry.

To kick off the month, businesswoman and former chairman and CEO of BET Debra Lee discussed the joys and challenges of being a Black woman executive in the entertainment industry in a conversation about her new memoir, I Am Debra Lee. The museum also hosted a dialogue featuring artists Deborah Willis, Amy Sherald and Bisa Butler centering on portraiture of African American women and social justice.