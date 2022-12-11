African American history museum examines impact of race

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is in Washington, D.C.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture hosted the inaugural National Conversation on Race: Reckoning with Our Racial Past this month, the first in a series of conversations across the U.S. that will bring together diverse groups of individuals to discuss race and racism in historical, cultural and contemporary contexts.

The panel discussion explored how events during the past two years have affected and shaped the ongoing legacy of race and racism in the U.S. The program, part of Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative, included remarks from Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and a musical performance by composer and producer Nolan Williams Jr. For more, visit https://oursharedfuture.si.edu.