March on Washington

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, is shown in this photograph from the collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, a gift of Kitty Kelley and the Estate of Stanley Tretick.

 Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture invites visitors to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington by experiencing Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” on view for a limited time through Sept. 18 in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery.

The museum also offers three compelling exhibitions: “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: The Era of Segregation 1876–1968,” “Making a Way Out of No Way” and “A Changing America” that shares the story about the March on Washington. More information about the March on Washington is available on the museum’s website at https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/historical-legacy-march-washington.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters