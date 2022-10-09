If there’s such a thing as one person creating a dynasty, Honor Allen just might be it, and the Florida resident will be looking at adding another notch to his dynasty when he looks to defend his shucking title during the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s 56th annual Oyster Festival, which will be held Oct. 15 and 16 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

The Panama Beach resident is the defending oyster shucking champion and has won four of the last six national championships.

