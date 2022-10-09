Marty Hyson prepares his dish on his way to winning Best Main Dish, the People’s Choice Award and the Grand Prize during the 2019 U.S. Oyster Cookoff with his Crispy Buffalo Maryland Oysters on Blue Cheese Grits.
Honor Allen holds up his hands to signal that he finished shucking two dozen oysters during the men’s final heat of the 2016 National Oyster Shucking Competition at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
Southern Maryland News file photo
Honor Allen of Florida placed second at the International Oyster Opening Contest held in 2021 in Galway, Ireland.
PHOTO BY BRIANNA ALLEN
Honor Allen of Florida placed second at the International Oyster Opening Contest held in January in Galway, Ireland.
PHOTO BY BRIANNA ALLEN
Guests reach for oysters following the shucking competition.
ST. MARY’S COUNTY DIVISION OF TOURISM PHOTO
The Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s 56th Annual Oyster Festival, which will be held Oct. 15-16 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
ST. MARY’S COUNTY DIVISION OF TOURISM PHOTO
The 2019 U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion was Honor Allen of Florida. His 2019 shucking time was 1 Minute 59.22 seconds and his final time was 2 minute 20.22 seconds.
ROTARY CLUB OF LEXINGTON PARK PHOTO
Marty Hyson prepares his dish on his way to winning Best Main Dish, the People’s Choice Award and the Grand Prize during the 2019 U.S. Oyster Cookoff with his Crispy Buffalo Maryland Oysters on Blue Cheese Grits.
If there’s such a thing as one person creating a dynasty, Honor Allen just might be it, and the Florida resident will be looking at adding another notch to his dynasty when he looks to defend his shucking title during the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s 56th annual Oyster Festival, which will be held Oct. 15 and 16 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
The Panama Beach resident is the defending oyster shucking champion and has won four of the last six national championships.
“There’s a lot of really good oyster shuckers at this event, so it’s anybody’s game, honestly,” Allen said. “It’s always really close in the preliminaries and finals because there’s so many good oyster shuckers in the nation so I just try and go up there and do the best I can. If I can win the [event] again that would just put more fire in me.”
He also won the 2020 event, which was held virtually, though it was not counted as an official win.
As a result of his win in St. Mary’s, the 28-year-old automatically qualified for the International Oyster Opening Contest, which is held annually in Galway, Ireland and is the oldest oyster festival in the world.
Allen placed second there after a fifth-place finish in 2018 and a 13th place finish in 2017 in the international competition.
“That was a huge achievement for sure,” he said of his runner-up finish.
He added that U.S. competitions use Eastern oysters in competitions while the European oyster, which Allen said is “very flat and round” and requires the use of a Helgess knife.
“The first time I tried to shuck with [the U.S.] technique and it did not work,” he said.
Allen, who started shucking oysters at a young age — “learning how to do it was a little bit of a challenge at first,” he acknowledged — is also the current Florida state champion with a time of 1 minute and 42 seconds, which included a perfect set of two dozen oysters.
Allen, who is a full-time oyster shucker at That Cajun Place restaurant in Florida, said the secret to success begins when the tray of oysters is laid out.
“You have an opportunity to switch a couple out of you don’t like them,” he said. “I’m just trying to just find oysters that are really well structured. Being around them for so long that I can eyeball them and feel the weight of them and know if it’s a full or healthy oyster. A lot of times you can tap your knife on them and you’ll know if they’re hollow or cracked open.”
Allen looks for a wide hinge on the back of the oyster which is where he begins sucking.
“There’s a lot of bill shuckers up there in Maryland,” he said, referring to how some shuckers open the end of the oyster instead of the middle, “but I’m looking for ones that have a nice weight to them and that makes a difference.”
It makes a difference because oysters can pick up a parasite known as an oyster drill which eats all the oyster’s calcium, thereby rendering the shell weak and fragile and increasing the likelihood that bits will get into the bivalve, which will cost competitors’ penalty points.
Once the shell is opened, Allen immediately looks for its adductor, a small muscle resembling a brain that opens and closes the shell.
“You want to get a nice flush cut across the adductor on the top shell,” said Allen, who takes about 4.5 to 5 seconds to shuck each oyster. “Then you make sure you clean your blade so you don’t get any shell or debris on the oyster and get the blade flush as you’re separating the oyster [from its shell].”
The festival will also feature a cooking competition with chefs vying for top prizes in categories such as main course, soups and stews and hors d’oeuvres.
Festival goers can also sample the dishes and cast their votes for their favorites.
“I think it’s so popular because it’s just so full of wonderful food and great tasting oysters,” said Karen Stone, who has been the administrator of the event for the last dozen years or so. “It’s also a chance to get out and try oysters from different areas and to watch this crazy [shucking] competition. Who would think it would be fun to watch a bunch of people shucking oysters? But the crowd gets so excited.”