Anacostia museum announces “Our Environment, Our Future”

This artwork by Amir Khadar is on display at the Anacostia Community Museum.

 By Amir Khadar

As part of a multi-year focus on community issues, the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum has announced “Our Environment, Our Future” as the theme for 2023.

Through planned exhibitions, programs and the opening of a new Smithsonian Center, the museum will examine the topic of environmental justice in the Washington metropolitan area using the lens of race and gender. This theme deepens the museum’s existing work in pioneering community-centered practices and critical environmental justice conversations.