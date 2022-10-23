Anacostia museum presents 'Creative Activism' gallery

This crocheted protest sign was displayed at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., by London Kaye.

 Anacostia Community Museum, Smithsonian Institution, photo by Alex Jamison

What does utopia look like? How can activism achieve dreams of a better world? These are two of the questions the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum asks in its new gallery experience, “The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism,” opening Nov. 1.

Through a series of interactives and historic examples of everyday change-makers, “The Utopia Project” asks visitors to explore the issues they care about and harness their emotions to enact change. Experienced and novice activists alike will take away research-informed tactics that have most often led to measurable social change.