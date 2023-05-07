Anacostia museum announces “Our Environment, Our Future”

This artwork by Amir Khadar is on display at the Anacostia Community Museum.

 By Amir Khadar

The new exhibition “To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C.” at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum celebrates ordinary women making extraordinary changes. The exhibition opens May 19 and closes Jan. 7, 2024.

Women of color have often led the environmental justice movement. They are often the ones who notice patterns of disease in their communities, fight to protect their families and neighbors, and bear the burden of health disparities.