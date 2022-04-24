Don’t even think of saying “neigh” to attending The Arc Southern Maryland’s “A Day at the Derby” because it’s sure to be the mane event.
The Kentucky Derby-inspired event will be held at Perigeaux Vineyards and Winery in St. Leonard.
“We were just trying to talk about different ideas for a fundraiser and something kind of unique and not really celebrated in our area,” The Arc Southern Maryland Marketing & Communications Coordinator Lyndee Waldbauer said. “[Director of Development] Renee Seigley had experienced having hosted something similar years ago in the nonprofit world and we thought, ‘Hey let’s try that’ because we thought it was a neat idea.”
The event will be highlighted by the viewing of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, which is a Grade I stakes 1¼-mile race for 3-year-old thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs. The defending champion is Mandaloun, which won in 2 minutes 1.02 seconds.
The event, which is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports” is also the first leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes The Preakness and The Belmont Stakes.
“[This event is] super important, especially after coming back after some of the hardships of COVID,” Waldbauer said. “Raising funds as we continue to grow, and as the needs of people continue to grow as well it’s really important for us to not only raise money for the support, but also to help bring awareness to what the ARC does and the services that we provide.”
Guests will dine on Derby-themed foods such as bourbon meatballs and bourbon ice cream as well as crab dip and fried chicken sliders.
Tobacco Barn Distillery will have bourbon tastings and will be offering Derby-themed cocktails, including the signature joining have tasting of bourbons and offering Kentucky Derby-themed cocktails, including the Derby standard mint julep. Perigeaux, which donated its space for the event, will also open its wine room.
A silent auction will feature items such as two airline tickets, handmade quilts, a private magic show, custom cupcakes, tickets to the Calvert Marine Museum and a cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison as well as themed gift baskets and gift certificate.
There will also be a contest for the best bow tie and best hat/fascinator, the latter of which is a type of women’s headwear traditionally worn during the Derby.
Live entertainment will be provided by Michael Kelly.
“He’s going to be a great addition to the event so we’re super excited to have him,” Waldbauer said of Kelly, who was already scheduled to perform at the vineyard that day.
Waldbauer said ticket sales have been slow — she reported that 35 had been sold as of April 15 — well below its goal of 100.
“What we’re finding is a lot of people who were not able to get married during COVID or have a wedding [are doing that now],” she said. “There are so many other events so we definitely are in competition with other things because everyone is eager to be back in in-person events. We are definitely a ways from our goal.”
The Arc Southern Maryland assists more than 1,000 through its various programs, 95 of whom currently live in its residential homes and apartments. More than 200 individuals receive services from day programs such as job coaching and personal support.
Waldbauer added the organization also does “a lot of advocacy work in Annapolis to lobby for funding and make sure human rights are continue to be observed. We don’t just support the people that we have but we also do a lot ofd advocacy work to empower people of all abilities and that is not something everyone knows.”
Waldbauer, who added fundraising was difficult during COVID-19 because “we couldn’t get in front of people because everyone was trying to stay healthy. But now we are super excited to show people what exactly we’re doing and be back out.”