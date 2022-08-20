ANNAPOLIS – Rams Head continues to add artists to the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival. The kick-off party will be free to the public and will take place at Maryland Cultural & Conference Center event lawn with Robert Randolph headlining and Honest Lee Soul opening the evening. This event begins at 5 p.m.
The following events have been added to the three-day festival:
Songwriters
on the Severn
Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Annapolis Songwriters Festival with a 90-minute live music cruise on the Severn River. Members of The Loving Mary Band, including Marti Frederiksen, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, plus Kylie Sackley, will rock the boat with their intricate vocal harmonies, country flair, and rock swagger.
An afternoon
of songwriters
‘In the Round’
Saturday, Sept. 17
1 p.m.: Erik Dylan, Abby Anderson, Sam Palladio
2 p.m.: Anthony Smith, Earl Bud Lee, Trent Tomlinson
3 p.m.: Ronnie Bowman, Keith Gattis, Clint Daniels
The following local songwriters have been announced:
Alexander Peters, Brandon Hardesty, Dan Haas, Daphne Eckman, Dean Rosenthal, Grayson Moon, Hall Williams, Jenn Van Meter, Jimi Haha, Joey Harkum, Joi Carter, Jordan Sokel, Kelly Bell, Lauren Calve, Pete Best, Ray Weaver, Skribe + more to come. Schedule coming soon.
Currently on sale:
Fantastic Negrito — Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m. at Maryland Hall;
Josh Ritter — Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. at Rams Head On Stage;
Amos Lee w/ Madison Cunningham – Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Annapolis City Dock;
Lucinda Williams and her band – Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. at Maryland Hall;
Jake Owen w/ George Birge – Saturday, 9/17 at 6pm – Annapolis City Dock; and
James McMurtry – Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 p.m. at Rams Head On Stage.
About the Annapolis Songwriters Festival
See over 50 artists, across three days, in 15-plus venues throughout downtown Annapolis for a festival unlike any other. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is modeled after the hugely successful Key West Songwriters Festival which, in its 26th year, continues to be the largest festival of its kind in the world. Highlighting the specialized craft that is the essence of music, this festival aims to give music lovers a chance to get to know the names and faces behind the industry’s biggest and most famous songs in an up-close and personal setting.