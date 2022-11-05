Troika Gallery in downtown Easton is celebrating 25 years of showing “the finest of fine Art with their Silver Anniversary Show opening Nov. 11 exhibiting masterpieces of Troika’s regional, national and international artists, according to a news release.
Artists Dorothy Newland, Jennifer Heyd Wharton and Laura Era opened the gallery in Easton. Troika specializes in commissioned portraiture, custom framing, appraisal referrals, personalized home curation and artists talks and demos during First Friday events.
Troika’s roster of artists includes: Jorge Alberto, Kenn Backhaus, SaraJane Doberstein, John Ebersberger, Deborah Elville, Laura Era, J.A. Ferrier, Kevin Fitzgerald, David Buckley Good, Joseph Gyurcsak, Palden Hamilton, John Davis Held, Mark Hiles, Matthew Hillier, Bo Jia-Middle Kingdom, Jeanette Le Grue, Lynne Lockhart, Peter S. Loonam, Kirk McBride, Lou Messa, Raoul Middleman, Terry Miller, Dorothy F. Newland, Victor Nizovtsev, Brendan O’Neill, Sara Linda Poly, W. Stanley Proctor, Christopher Richard, Julia Rogers, Ann Didusch Schuler, William Storck, Carol Lee Thompson, David H. Turner, Jennifer Heyd Wharton, Chris Wilke, Vladislav Yeliseyev and Matthew Zoll. .
Professional artist and owner Laura Era along with Gallery Manager Peg Fitzgerald welcome your visit or phone call and will happily address your questions. An added popular service that the gallery offers is to encourage clients to take a painting home “on trial”, the Gallery said in an announcing the anniversary show
Works in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, clay, bronze, and porcelain are on exhibit. This annual show is a favorite of collectors and gallery admirers.
Troika Gallery is located at 9 South Harrison Street. The gallery is open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment. For more, call 410-770-9190 or visit www.troikagallery.com.