Troika Gallery in downtown Easton is celebrating 25 years of showing “the finest of fine Art with their Silver Anniversary Show opening Nov. 11 exhibiting masterpieces of Troika’s regional, national and international artists, according to a news release.

Artists Dorothy Newland, Jennifer Heyd Wharton and Laura Era opened the gallery in Easton. Troika specializes in commissioned portraiture, custom framing, appraisal referrals, personalized home curation and artists talks and demos during First Friday events.