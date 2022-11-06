Out of sight, out of mind perhaps, but Annemarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s newest exhibit is definitely “Out of Hand: Tradition Meets Tech.”
The exhibit, which is on display in the Mezzanine Gallery, consists of more than 50 pieces by 44 artists in 19 states as well as Mexico, China and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
According to information at the museum, the exhibit is “dedicated to exploring digital-assisted methods of expanding traditional practices” and focuses on “how artworks can utilize the process of tuning, refining, or altering their subjects, their contexts, or materials through the lens of digital aids.”
The exhibit is juried by Anacostia Community Museum Experience Developer Fabiola Delgado.
“When it comes to digital practice, the field of art history faces particular challenges, especially around classifiers liker video art, digital art or the currently preferred term new media,” Delgado said on a placard at the exhibit. “But instead of conforming to growingly dated labels, the exhibition imagines new possibilities in hybrid art forms that continue to evolve, blending convention with automation.”
Local artists include Meghan Neace of Hollywood, Gary Jameson of North Beach and Bea Poulin of California.
“I love all the interesting shows [Annmarie Gardens] do and I was waiting for something that would address my Boat Hull Abstract Series and be appropriate for, and this show sounded like it,” said Poulin, who has been an artistic photographer for more than 20 years and is also the president of the North End Gallery in Leonardtown.
Poulin has two pieces in the exhibition, photographs titled “Life Below the Waterline: The Boat Hull Abstract Series” and “Earth’s Origins: The Boat Hull Abstract Series.”
On her information poster, Poulin says that after photographing commercial and pleasure boats, she “explores the condition of the hull frame by frame” and that the “abstract imagery found in the rich textures and colors below the waterline reminds me of Abstract Expressionism’s most unconventional approaches to expression.”
Poulin said she’s taken plenty of photos of all types of boats but said her photography went in another direction on a trip to Dennis Point Marina in Drayden.
“I was looking around for an unusual boat when I realized that what was below the waterline was very interesting,” she said during a telephone interview. “I found this steel hull boat that looked like somebody’s nightmare, but below the waterline it was just popping with color and texture and had gouges and marks.”
She took about 50 frames of the boat’s approximately 100-foot length and when she printed them on canvas she said it was “transformational.”
Poulin, who worked for Anne Arundel County Government before moving to St. Mary’s five years ago, said fall is the best time because people have just taken their boats out of the water and added that “the hardest thing is explaining to people what it is.”
There is also a place where guests can scan their phones to see which boats the exhibited art was printed from.
Jameson’s digital photo montage “Walmart Bought the Farm” is a photograph of a cow and a farm superimposed on a photo of the retailer giant.
Perhaps one of the most unique pieces in the exhibit is Neace’s resin “Case of the Failed Tooth Implant.” The medical illustrator and 3D modeler uses CT scans and MRIs to create patient-specific anatomical models to help bridge the gap between the scientific community and the public, and her models are also shown during medical malpractice suits.
Juror’s Awards were handed out to Neace, “Chintz to Chintzy” by Saloni Shah, “User Contributions II” by Chloe Wilwerding and “Unlimited Personal Cookies” by Anna Reed.
The exhibit, which opened Oct. 14, runs through Jan. 22, 2023.
“I’m very honored and very thrilled to be a part of the show,” Poulin said, “and it’s wonderful it’s up for so long because it will give people a chance to see it. If you’re in Southern Maryland you should definitely see that show.”