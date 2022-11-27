Lightbulbs come in an array of sizes and countless colors and Southern Marylanders will have a chance to see plenty of them used in different ways during a pair of Southern Maryland attractions currently underway.
Snowy Winter Wonderland’s Festival Of Lights will be held on selected nights at Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County while Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Calvert County will hold its annual Garden in Lights through Jan. 1.
“Waldorf and the surrounding areas have nothing like this for the holiday season,” said owner Jimmy Guy, whose company also puts on the annual Halloween-themed Cornstalkers of Terror at the stadium in Waldorf. “We want to provide a fun and exciting experience for all ages to come and welcome the holiday season. Lights are such an important part of the Christmas magic and we are so excited to provide that to our community.”
“This event is a labor of love,” Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Deputy Director and Curator of Education Jaimie Jeffrey said.
The Garden in Lights is preparing to wow visitors for the 25th year.
“Part of what sets our light show apart from the others, is it’s never the same show twice,” Jeffrey said. “We build 90% of what you see here. Every year we create themed zones and remix old sculptures with new sculptures to make it fresh and fun. You never know what you will find.”
This year guests will be able to walk inside a volcano, through a Monet painting, mingle with celebrities, experience a thunderstorm, transform into glowing art, swim through the ocean and walk through a winter wonderland in addition to a few surprises.
“We are different than every other light show,” jeffrey said when asked why the event remains popular. “People appreciate the whimsy and the experimental nature of our show. It’s also convenient for our Southern Maryland community. You don’t have to fight traffic to enjoy a night with us.”
When asked if she knew the number of lights or number of extension cords, Jeffrey was unable to answer.
“We always say we will count, but we never have time,” she said. “It’s such a job just getting them up. I am certain there are millions of bulbs out there. Cords? Thousands.”
The event will also host special nights throughout the season with Santa, costumed characters, caroling groups and trains, while some nights are set aside for various groups.
The Festival of Lights at Regency Furniture Stadium will feature brightly-colored Christmas light displays, holiday music, snow-making machine, giant Gingerbread house with virtual activities such as a snowball fight, 60 displays and 40 Christmas trees, including a 20-footer for photo opportunities.
There will also be a live Santa Claus and Grinch in a Whoville-themed display available for photo opportunities. Guests must register for a time slot for photos with Santa Claus, which are available at an extra charge.
Guests will enter the field by the first base steps, walk along the warning track and exit by the third base steps.
There will also be food trucks, vendors and concessions.
“Like a lot of families, we made that annual trip down to [Knotts Farm in St. Mary’s County] for several years,” Guy said of the extravagant Christmas display, which ended this year. “Beside AnnMarie Gardens which has a light show, and it’s good, there really isn’t anything in the vicinity. You’d really have to travel north to find anything [similar].”