Inside the spacious Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Calvert County where a fresh coat of paint brightens the walls, more than 200 artists will have their work displayed through March 26 during the AMG Vibe Check teen art exhibit.
Nestled off Dowell Road and barely more than a stone’s throw from Solomons Island, Annmarie Garden has perennially offered artists a chance to display their work and budding talents, and for the next couple of weekends the paintings, sculptures and sketches of teens will take center stage.
“This year we had 230 teenage artists submit applications for the event and all of them were excepted,” said Jaimie Jeffrey, curator of education at the museum. “Some of the works will be displayed virtually, but we will have over 100 pieces in the building, which will highlight the works of teens from across the country. About one-half of them are from Maryland, but we will have some from California, Florida and Texas as well.”
In actuality, the AMG Vibe Check teen art exhibit opened March 3 with Calvert County resident Kayleigh Berkoski providing the musical talent to christen the occasion. Entertainment later will reach a crescendo on March 24 when “The Gloom,” an all-teenage band from Caroline County, will provide music starting at 7 p.m. that evening, followed by karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m.
“I have always been more into acting and theater than actual artwork, but this offers me an opportunity to be around people interested in the arts,” said Kathrin Bizzaro, a Patuxent High School and University of Maryland Baltimore County graduate. “This exhibit will offer hundreds of teens to have their work seen and perhaps inspire them to pursue that avenue further.”
Exhibit coordinator Stephanie Cobb spent numerous hours framing and hanging paintings throughout the gallery in the days leading up to unveiling the exhibit, but the Louisville, Ky., native enjoyed every minute of her labor.
“When I was younger, I always enjoyed drawing and eventually I continued to draw as I got more accolades for my work,” Cobb said. “A lot of the teens that have their work displayed here will get seen locally and potentially nationally. There are even some paintings here that I have offered to buy from some of the artists whose work really has a lot of potential.”