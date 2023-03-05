Inside the spacious Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Calvert County where a fresh coat of paint brightens the walls, more than 200 artists will have their work displayed through March 26 during the AMG Vibe Check teen art exhibit.

Nestled off Dowell Road and barely more than a stone’s throw from Solomons Island, Annmarie Garden has perennially offered artists a chance to display their work and budding talents, and for the next couple of weekends the paintings, sculptures and sketches of teens will take center stage.

