This weekend the sights and sounds that resonate from the Bowles Farm in the heart of St. Mary’s County will resemble the scenes of a NASCAR event although the primary means of competition and transportation this weekend are lawn mowers traveling at speeds unforeseeable to most.

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, Bowles Farms in Clements will host the 17th annual St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Races and the event is expected to attract 80-100 competitors and crowds have generally exceeded 2,000 spectators, with a record 4,000 attending the event one night. Competitors have traveled from Texas and Florida to compete in the two-day event.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews