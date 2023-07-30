This weekend the sights and sounds that resonate from the Bowles Farm in the heart of St. Mary’s County will resemble the scenes of a NASCAR event although the primary means of competition and transportation this weekend are lawn mowers traveling at speeds unforeseeable to most.
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, Bowles Farms in Clements will host the 17th annual St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Races and the event is expected to attract 80-100 competitors and crowds have generally exceeded 2,000 spectators, with a record 4,000 attending the event one night. Competitors have traveled from Texas and Florida to compete in the two-day event.
“When we started this event in 2007, we never thought it would grow into something like it has,” said organizer Ronnie Mattingly, a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. “It’s fun for the whole family and there’s different classifications for younger kids and we’ve even had people in their 70s competing.”
Another lifelong St. Mary’s resident, Jason Brown, a Chopticon High School graduate who works full-time with Verizon, has competed in many of the events since its inception and always looks forward to the competition and camaraderie among family, friends and even foes.
“I’ve been competing in these national events for nearly 15 years and it really is like one, big family,” Brown said. “At one time I did more events each year, but now I probably do four or five. This one at Bowles Farm is close to home so I know I’ll have family and friends there to cheer me on and even people that I compete against are really like family now.”
As Mattingly indicated, there are various classes for younger and older competitors alike with trial runs on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. with finals to follow and typically ending around 10. On Saturday, which is expected to be the busier day, gates open at 3:30 p.m., trials begin at 5 p.m. and then races commence at 6 p.m. and last several hours.
“One thing that is the most challenging is having these machines be able to hold up all day,” Brown said. “They weren’t designed to travel at the speeds [50-60 miles per hour] that we’re asking them to go. Once you get into the race everyone is a lot more competitive. Before the races and after the races it’s fun, but once the races start it gets pretty intense.”
Although the event is designed for two days, Mattingly noted that weather has typically intervened in many of the previous runnings and normally only one day of competition is offered. Admission is $10, although children 8-under are admitted free. Proceeds from the event go to the Seventh District Fire & Rescue Squad.