Wooden and fiberglass classics, vintage racers, and other antique boats return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels from June 16-18 for the 35th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair.

The Father’s Day weekend event is hosted by he Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters