Wooden and fiberglass classics, vintage racers, and other antique boats return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels from June 16-18 for the 35th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair.
The Father’s Day weekend event is hosted by he Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society.
The festival along the Miles River runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For advance tickets and more information, visit cbmm.org/antiqueandclassic.
The Antique & Classic Boat Festival is accompanied by a juried Coastal Arts Fair “showcasing vendors whose products, services, and art represent boats, the water, and coastal life,” according to a release from CBMM.
“Driven by the Antique & Classic Boat Society — Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s mission of continuing the legacy of these venerable vessels through preservation, restoration and education, the festival will feature a lineup of 10 seminars on Friday and Saturday highlighting experts, historians, and authors. Other festival highlights include a Field of Dreams for those looking to buy, boat rides, a nautical flea market, and a children’s scavenger hunt, as well as a DJ spinning classic tunes, the release continues.
“Builders represented at the festival typically include Chris-Craft, Lyman, Gar Wood, Elco, Thompson, Trumpy, Owens, Egg Harbor, and other great classic marques. Owners of boats in all phases of restoration in the following classes are expected to participate, as part of a varied collection featuring historic (up to 1918), antique (1919-1942), classic (1943-1975), late classic (1976-1997), and contemporary (any wooden boat built within the last 25 years) examples. This year’s festival highlights the theme of “Show Us Your First Love,” inviting boat owners to display their boats and share stories about what first launched them on their lifelong love of classic and antique boats,” according to CBMM.
Two-day admission to the Antique & Classic Boat Festival is $19 for adults; $16 for seniors (65+), college students with ID, and retired military with ID; $7 for active military with ID, CBMM members, and children 6–17; and free for children 5 and younger.
Additional free event parking for Saturday’s festivities will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM. The St. Michaels museum prohibits non-service dogs from its festivals.