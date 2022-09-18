Gabriela Montero will headline a series of concerts at the Prager Family Center for the Arts in Easton with a number of Grammy-winning artists. The series is presented by Bluepoint Hospitality and also features performances at Talbot County schools.
Violinist Joshua Bell and his wife, Larisa Martinez, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. They will be performing in Easton as part of new international concert series.
Gabriela Montero will host eight concerts in Easton featuring artists from around the world. The concerts are sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality. Montero will also lead some community music efforts in Talbot County as part of her work with the Prager Family Center for the Arts.
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera play during a jazz workshop studio for students hosted by first lady Michelle Obama, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in 2009. D’Rivera is part of a new concert series in Easton.
The Ebenezer Theater and Prager Family Center for the Arts will host a series of concerts featuring Grammy-winning and internationally acclaimed musicians.
Sam McElroy
Gabriela Montero will headline a series of concerts at the Prager Family Center for the Arts in Easton with a number of Grammy-winning artists. The series is presented by Bluepoint Hospitality and also features performances at Talbot County schools.
Anders Brogaard
Violinist Joshua Bell and his wife, Larisa Martinez, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. They will be performing in Easton as part of new international concert series.
AP PHOTO/Kevin Wolf
Gabriela Montero will host eight concerts in Easton featuring artists from around the world. The concerts are sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality. Montero will also lead some community music efforts in Talbot County as part of her work with the Prager Family Center for the Arts.
Sam McElroy
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera play during a jazz workshop studio for students hosted by first lady Michelle Obama, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in 2009. D’Rivera is part of a new concert series in Easton.
EASTON — Pianist-composer Gabriela Montero started her musical studies at age four.
She made her solo debut with an orchestra in her home country of Venezuela at age seven. She later graduated from Royal Academy of Music in London and performed at the 2008 Presidential Inauguration of Barack Obama as part of an impactful musical journey and career.
Montero, along with a selection of Grammy-winning musical artists from around the world, will perform as part of the Gabriela Montero at Prager series in the newly restored Ebenezer Theater in Easton.
The eight-concert series began Sept. 17 with a concert by Montero at the theater within the Prager Family Center for the Arts. Montero and musicians from China, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Cuba and the U.S. brought sounds and genres from around the world to Easton and the Eastern Shore.
Yuja Wang — a pianist from China — will perform Oct. 29. Wang has been recognized with Gramophone’s prestigious “Young Artist of the Year” award, and the Musical America “Artist of the Year” award.
Montero will be joined by Larisa Martinez with special guest Joshua Bell on Nov. 19 for a 7:30 p.m. show.
Bell is a Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated violinist. Martinez is a Puerto Rican soprano who has toured with tenor Andrea Bocelli. The pair are also married.
Bell will return to the Prager center for a Nov. 20 show with Montero.
Marc-Andre-Hamelin — a Canadian pianist who has 11 Grammy nominations and seven Juno Awards — will perform Dec. 10.
Anthony Kearns, who performed with The Irish Tenors, will headline an “Irish Christmas” concert at the Easton venue with Montero on Dec. 17.
The series will restart in summer of 2023 with Montero partnering with Cuban musician Paquito d’Rivera on June 3 and Venezuelan pianist Vanessa Perez on July 1. D’Rivera plays the clarinet and saxophone and has won 14 Grammy awards.
The concert series will feature 20 free tickets for each performance “for underserved communities.”
Montero is also spearheading three new programs through her work with the Prager center. Back to School with Gabriela will feature showcase performances at Talbot County Public Schools the day before each of their Easton concerts. The Gabriela Montero Piano Lab offers year-round, digital mentoring to the next generation of nine concert pianists from across the globe.
Montero will also lead 90-minute Open Door Piano Lab Sessions offered throughout the year at the Eastern Shore arts center.
The Prager Family Center for the Arts includes the historic Ebenezer Theater. The historic building was constructed in 1856 to house the Ebenezer Methodist Episcopal Church. Businessman Paul Prager, principal of Easton-based Bluepoint Hospitality, acquired the property in 2014.