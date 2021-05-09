PRINCE FREDERICK — When Charles Caplins was deciding which particular animal to paint for the “Into the Wild” art project, he thought, “Why not birds?”
So Caplins selected a parrot and the brightly colored feathered flyer now hangs on a wall at the CalvART Gallery in Prince Frederick.
The exhibit comprises 80 pieces by more than 40 artists from The Arc Southern Maryland, Southern Maryland Community Resources, Bay Community Support Services and The Center for Life Enrichment, all local nonprofits that include supporting people with special needs in their missions.
“I’ll tell you, it brought me to tears,” said artist Linda Craven, who helped develop the curriculum with Jim Hurley, Therese Thiedeman and Pamela Callen. “When I was taking [the art] out of bags, I was blown away by how much attention to detail there was and how everyone put so much care into every piece to get it just the way they wanted it. Everything is just so colorful and blingy. It just blew me away.”
The curriculum including creating large pieces of art from small photos, making a clay model of their art and creating one small piece that was later assembled into one mystery piece of art.
Beginning in March, the artists were divided into five groups and each group had a weekly Zoom session during which they fabricated their pieces.
Having their pieces displayed at the Prince Frederick gallery came as a surprise to the artists.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Caplins, who lives in Huntingtown. “The best part is seeing the friends that you couldn’t see [during virtual classes].”
“I like to see it hung up,” said Rebecca Priya-Elwell of Hollywood, who created a glitter-encrusted parrot along with a diorama of a snail, parrot, octopus and chameleon.
Caplins ventured away from birds for his second part of the project, and fashioned a snail out of clay as a nod to SpongeBob SquarePants’ pet, Gary.
Mary Herbert said the best part of the project “was making it. To me it wasn’t hard, it was pretty easy.”
The California resident stayed with snails all the way through the project “because I like them.”
When asked about her fellow artists’ pieces in the exhibit, Herbert said she thought “all of them are pretty.”
But not all was smooth sailing. Michelle Haley’s colorful clay octopus sustained a broken tentacle during painting. It is currently resting on Haley’s dresser at home, but is expected to recover and rejoin the exhibit shortly.
“One of the legs fell off when a staff member was painting it with me,” said Haley, who lives in California. “But I glued it back together.”
The Southern Maryland Community Resources Arts4All project was created thanks to a grant from the Calvert County government. Arts4All is a SMCR program that provides opportunities to people of all abilities in Southern Maryland to actively participate in the literary, visual and performing arts.
“It’s just exciting to see what they’ve created and it really lets their personalities shine through,” said Theideman, who is the SMCR program director. “I definitely think they should come see it in person and see what each artist has to offer.”
