The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers features a MWA article about an author and readers are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Judy Colbert
“I love it when someone reads something I wrote and says, “I didn’t know that.” – Judy Colbert
Genre: Off-beat Travel – Writers in this genre look for and report on places and events that are remarkably interesting, but have been forgotten by time, are out-of-the-way, or now hidden from view. Their writing helps to keep places or events alive in their culture.
A sample reading list includes Virginia Off the Beaten Path, 100 Things To Do in Baltimore Before You Die, Peaceful Places in Washington, Chesapeake Bay Crabs (cookbook), A History of the Capital Hilton, It Happened in Maryland.
Colbert, who was born in 1941 in Washington, D.C., attended Montgomery Blair High School and graduated from Ohio University, is an award-winning author and photographer who specializes in travel and the hospitality business.
Colbert, who is a naturally curious person and has always been fascinated by Delmarva history and its people, realized if she found something fascinating, it was usually fascinating to the people she knew. The out-of-the-way history she uncovered and rediscovered during off-beat travel was intensely satisfying to her curious nature and she wrote about it so she could share it with others.
She later learned of a publisher who would like her type of writing and in 1985, she published her first book, “Virginia Off the Beaten Path.” She was named Maryland Travel Writer of the Year in 1989. A natural spin-off of off-beat travel is the recipes you discover, which resulted in “Chesapeake Bay Crabs,” a cookbook which contains 123 recipes including a crab creme brulee dessert.
Thirty-six books and hundreds of articles later, Judy will tell you she is primarily a travel writer. She’ll also laugh and tell you that her articles rarely appear in travel sections or publications. Her articles might be about hotels that provide child-proofing services or where you can buy that wonderfully comfortable pillow from your favorite hotel. She’s also written about Super Bowl trivia, divorce, temper tantrums and grocery shopping cart design trends. So far, she has not written about mud wrestling. Her articles regularly appear in Southern Maryland: This Is Living Magazine, Northern Virginia magazine, Bay Weekly and Chesapeake Bay magazine. She’s also written for countless other print and online publications.
Judy no longer has to uncover every off-beat place or item on her own. A vast army of friends and associates regularly send her leads on interesting places or historical events that have been lost to time.
Judy lives in Crofton and enjoys time with her two grown daughters and three grown grandchildren.
Fun With Words — Maryland Writers’ Association invites you to have fun being an off-beat travel writer like Judy. With just 100 words, pick an off-beat place you know of and write a piece that will make people curious enough to visit it. Submit your Fun With Words response to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article.
Last month readers were asked to pick any serious crime, political corruption, or corporate wrong and write an investigative report.
Here are some regional selections:
Dis-information? More like mis-information meant to mislead virologists regarding the spread of COVID-19. Bats were never a vector for viral transmission to humans. Theories implicating the Center for Disease Control and Doctor Fauci as funders for the Wuhan laboratory were smokescreens. Rumors of an accidental release deflected attention from the true source of the pandemic.
The spread was financed by a global corporation working with foreign officials to enhance profits. Entire nations went on lockdown and relied on this corporation to supply them, at inflated prices, with their daily needs. COVID, another benefit from your Prime subscription.
More to follow.
Leslie Dickey, Prince Frederick
DATELINE: “Crime-GATE.” It was a minor crime. Burglary. However, all scandals
moving forward would be affected by the last part of this particular crime scene’s
name. In 1828, construction began on the C&O Canal. This Maryland waterway’s
downstream connection to the tidal Potomac River was called: “the watergate.”
Decades later, the abandoned “watergate” lent its name to a nearby hotel.
The strange bedfellows of “scandal” and “lingo” have been forever united by a
19th Century commercial venture...and its “gate.”
In 1971, Congress passed legislation restoring the C&O Canal as a National Historic Park. That bill was approved by Richard Milhous Nixon
Steve Baker, Hughesville