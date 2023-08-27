Asian art

One of a pair of six-panel screens: Maple leaves on a stream (front); mountain views (reverse), Ikeda Koson, Edo period, 1856-1858, Japan, is shown.

 Ikeda Koson/Freer Gallery of Art, Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced a partnership with Canon Inc. and the Kyoto Culture Association to present the exhibition “Masterpieces from Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art: Special Exhibition Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of America’s First National Museum of Art.” Eighteen high-resolution facsimiles of Japanese artworks will be on view within Kyoto, Japan’s oldest Zen temple, Kenninji, Oct. 13 to Nov. 3.

This setting allows the works to be seen in natural light, something impossible to achieve with the original paintings. This installation will create an experience unlike any museum exhibition and allows the National Museum of Asian Art to share its collection with visitors from across Japan and around the world. The innovative presentation and partnership also help to celebrate the museum’s centennial.

  

