Augmented-reality experience spotlights human connection to oceans

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History will host a new, free, augmented-reality experience emphasizing the intrinsic connection between people, orcas and the ocean. “Critical Distance” immerses visitors in a holographic orca pod and allows them to witness this endangered species’ daily obstacles. The experience opens Sept. 29.
“Marine animals face unique challenges today and humans are responsible for many, if not most, of those challenges,” said John Ososky, collections manager of marine mammals at the museum. “It’s time for us to recognize our connection to these animals and the ocean at large. Doing so is the first step for effective marine conservation and management.”
Produced by Vision3, Vulcan Productions and Microsoft and written by Amy Zimmerman, “Critical Distance” is a social experience. It highlights a pod of 24 endangered southern resident orcas struggling to survive in the Pacific Ocean’s Salish Sea. Visitors will see firsthand how the orcas, including 6-year-old Kiki, must overcome marine noise pollution and vessel disturbances to effectively hunt for food—and, ultimately, survive.
Before visitors enter the experience, they will meet the orcas, learn about their unique habitat and uncover humanity’s long connection to both. They will then don mixed-reality headsets, called the Microsoft HoloLens 2, in small groups to submerse themselves in the experience as Jamie Margolin, youth climate justice activist and co-executive director of Zero Hour, narrates. Afterward, visitors will then be encouraged to explore ways to support marine conservation.
To complement the experience, museum educators created hands-on activities that help visitors learn more about southern resident orcas’ family structure, conservation and biology. Activities will be available throughout the experience and will include an echolocation game and a spinning whale wheel to discover the relationships between the orcas, humans and the Salish Sea ecosystem. Visitors will also be able to contribute to a growing string art installation that reflects humanity’s connection to the ocean.
“Critical Distance” debuted earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival where it was one of five projects nominated for this year’s Immersive Storyscapes award. It will be at the museum for a nine-month installation.
About the National Museum of Natural History
The National Museum of Natural History is connecting people everywhere with Earth’s unfolding story. It is one of the most visited natural history museums in the world. Opened in 1910, the museum is dedicated to maintaining and preserving the world’s most extensive collection of natural history specimens and human artifacts. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the museum on its website at https://naturalhistory.si.edu/ or on social media through the museum’s blog, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.