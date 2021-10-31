The Maryland Writer’s Association created the Writer’s Round Table Program to encourage writers through monthly articles and activities.
Author: Mary Amato
“I love the spilling of ink from head to heart to page.” – Mary Amato
Genre: Children’s Fiction – Literature written for and about children that includes picture books, early readers, chapter books, middle school-aged grade novels and young adult books.
A sample reading list includes “Our Teacher is a Vampire and Other (Not) True Stories,” the Lucy McGee Series (four titles), The Riot Brothers Series (four titles) and “Edgar Allan’s Official Crime Investigation Notebook.”
Mary Amato started writing at the age of seven when her family took a trip to California and her mother gave her a notebook and encouraged her to keep a journal. She discovered how enjoyable it was to record something in a journal and then read it later. Her favorite books were “Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh because Harriet was a terrific journal keeper and “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. She still has that journal.
A renaissance woman, Mary studied special education and dance at Indiana University and completed a masters at Johns Hopkins University with a focus on fiction writing and poetry. This smorgasboard of artistic interests percolates through her work. Mary’s children’s fiction includes over 20 published works, a new series launched earlier this year and a new picture book scheduled for release in 2022.
She also writes personal essays for newspapers and magazines, composes poetry and songs, and sings. As co-founder of Firefly Shadow Theater, she writes plays, stories and scripts for shows that range in size and scope and that are sometimes pure entertainment and sometimes educational.
To remain productive and reduce burn out, Mary balances each day with a mix of “seat-in-chair” writing, singing, and teaching. “I mix up the day so that one creative pursuit feeds the other. I get and give more energy this way.” A typical day would start with a four hour writing block, followed by a “plot walk” (walking with a notebook in hand to generate ideas), followed by a brief singing session, and capped off with one of her online writing classes.
The highlight of her week is when she offers on online writing session for adult writers of all genres.
“I love sharing my discoveries, trials, and triumphs with other writers,” Amato said.
She especially loves showing kids they can create stories and explains it using her WOW formula in which a character who Wants something, overcomes an Obstacle in the way, in order to Win what they wanted.
Amato is an award-winning children’s and Young Author book author, poet, playwright and songwriter. Her books have been translated into foreign languages, optioned for television and produced onstage. She is the recipient of the William G. Wilson Maryland Author Award from the Maryland Library Association.
The Hyattsville resident is in demand for school presentations and retreats on writing and the creative process as well as teaching online workshops.
For more information, go to www.maryamato.com.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing children’s literature like Mary Amato. In 100 words or less, weave twins into a humorous childhood or early teen situation.
Title your response and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to write horror like Thomas F. Monteleone. With just 100 words, they were to write a piece that would shock, frighten, or induce a feeling of repulsion or loathing in readers. Here are some responses:
Danny
I married the town’s favorite son, Charlie Watts, his latest in a series of wives. Everyone loved his son too, with his father’s pale Caribbean blue eyes. But I had to do something … confront Danny after … the blood ... that poor animal!
I found him outside ... cradling the Johnson’s baby ... his teeth at her neck! I screamed, rushed the boy. His knife flashed across my cheek, but I twisted it away. A rifle boomed. Blood blossomed on my chest. Danny’s weight upon me then, his lips wet with my blood.
Charles stood there, rifle in hand. “Your secret is safe again, my son.”
David Thompson, Leonardtown
The two men in a battered SUV introduced themselves as Priest and Deacon. Young Sister Cassia, helpless beside her dead hatchback, welcomed that as a sign. That was until the two abducted her.
At a desolate farm they locked her in a shack, cramped as a confessional. She begged God for an angel. Hadn’t an angel saved Saint Paul? Would none save her? A sense of having wasted her life choked her.
The two returned, dragged her to a tobacco barn, its outside cellar doors open. Stone steps descended into a godless darkness.
For want of angels Cassia met Death.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Heading to the dentist, I feel a mild panic; he’s gonna wreck my teeth, because he is satanic!
My dentist says to me, “Let’s get those chompers clean; now open up real wide, I want to hear you scream.”
His eyes are bloodshot red, his words begin to slur; I think that lousy man, just took a hit of ether?!?
When the drilling’s finished, my mouth is filled with grit; then once the smoke has cleared, he barks at me, “Now spit.”
Bloody gums and burnt teeth, he says, “I love that smell.”
My dentist is a jerk, I hope he rots in hell.
Steve Baker, Hughesville