Jim Gill recently released his read-along and sing-along book, “May There Always Be Us!,” which was a collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Library where children used his book and created additional pages.
Children finished the phrase, “May there always be …” and pages of the video book included dinosaurs, moose, rainbows, markers, octopus and Ghostbusters.
The Oak Brook, Ill. resident said it was “the ultimate honor that children with the help of caring adults used my book as the springboard with their own wishes and artwork.”
Gill has published two books and 10 musical recordings for young children and families.
His book “May There Always Be Sunshine” is now in its sixth printing, while “A Soup Opera” is in its fourth printing.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I take a different approach to my books than the typical author does. I am an early childhood development specialist and I create my books and songs as opportunities for young children and the adults who care for them to sing and play — and playfully read — together. I made little handmade versions of “May There Always Be Sunshine” with children in early childhood programs before my hardcover book was published. So, I guess I have been at this for 35 years or so.
What inspires you to write?
Typically I will have some sort of an idea for a game or activity that a parent, grandparent or care provider could play with a child … and the writing flows from that. In the case of “May There Always Be Us!,” my hope was that children might create their own books similar in spirit to mine. And, of course, that is exactly what this project with St Mary’s County Library accomplished.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Between my books and my musical recordings and my live appearances it is a career. I never would have guessed it would all work out this way. I have visited St. Mary’s County Library on a few occasions over the years for family concerts as well as training sessions for care providers in the region.
What are you working on now?
I have a couple of books that I am working on. They both have, like my first two books, musical themes.