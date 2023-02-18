Joann Hill recently published her latest book “Secret Washington, DC: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” through Reedy Press.

Hill, who also authored who has also written “D.C. Scavenger,” is currently working on her third book — and her dream project — all about D.C.-area food, libations, and the chefs and drink curators behind them. “Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, D.C.” is scheduled to be released next year.