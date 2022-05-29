EASTON — The Academy Art Museum will host a lecture and discussion June 4 with author Rion Amilcar Scott on his book “The World Doesn’t Require You”.
The event will feature a discussion with Scott and historian Dale Glenwood Green. The free event is part of summer series of events at the Easton museum.
Scott’s book is a collection of stories around “the fictional town of Cross River, Maryland, a free Black settlement founded after the only successful slave revolt in the United States,” according to the museum.
Historian Green’s research focuses on Easton’s Hill Community, one of the oldest free Black neighborhoods in the U.S. Green will also lead a walking tour in Easton during the event.
Green is a Morgan State University professor of architecture and historic preservation and a vice president and Partner of Sulton Campbell Britt & Associates PC.
Shore Lit Founder and George Mason University professor Kerry Folan will moderate the discussion. Washington College’s Chesapeake Heartland African American Humanities Truck will also be on site to share an exhibit celebrating African American history and culture on the Eastern Shore.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and is part of a summer series of events at the museum highlighting the creative community. For more information, visit https://academyartmuseum.org/.