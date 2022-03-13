Anthony Puzzilla of La Plata recently released his new book “Hope Triumphs over Chaos, The La Plata Tornado of April 28, 2002” through Canoe Press that commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the deadly storm.
The 2002 tornado, which formed near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia, was the second tornado to ever hit La Plata; one in 1926 lifted a schoolhouse and killed 14 people, mostly children.
Puzzilla worked as a utility specialist for the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security who was assigned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 46 years until retiring in 2009.
Puzzilla has written four books about trains and in 2020 authored “The 100 Greatest Scenes in Motion Picture History.”
He remains a member of the Planning Committee of the National Hurricane Conference.
The book can be pre-ordered at www.amazomn.com beginning March 23, or purchased beginning April 2 at Amazon or at Martin’s Service Station, 309 Charles St. in La Plata.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I published my first book titled “The Western Maryland Railway” in 2015. I wrote the book based on my love of trains and railroads and my membership and association with the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society located in Union Bridge.
What inspires you to write?
I have a sincere desire to express and share my love and interest in a wide variety of subject matters ranging from railroad history to motion pictures.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I thoroughly research the subject long before I began to even plan and outline the book examining any and all previously published works on the subject.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
I would say that Stephen King and Ernest Hemingway are my favorite authors because of the sheer expressionism of their works and their ability to capture my imagination. Their works are in a different genre than mine, although I am constantly reminded of their dedication to their story-telling craft whenever I am writing.
What are you working on now?
I am working on another book regarding the first F4 tornado to strike La Plata. This book, which will be titled “Where Have the Children Gone? The Deadly La Plata Tornado of Nov. 9, 1926” will be published in 2026, the 100th anniversary of that particular tornado.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I retired in 2009 am now a full-time writer and lecturer focusing on trains and railroads, motion pictures, Civil War and local La Plata history.
Please include a brief description of your book
In my new book, “Hope Triumphs over Chaos, The La Plata Tornado of April 28, 2002,” readers will learn about the strongest and most destructive tornado ever to strike the state of Maryland and the second most severe tornado ever to hit the eastern United States. These readers will learn not just what happened that day, but the sheer determination of the people of the Town of La Plata to pick themselves up and rebuild their beloved town to even greater glory and splendor. As I state in the book, “The sheer force of the human spirit to overcome this natural disaster would not be denied.”
Please include an excerpt from the book
In an article which appeared in the Monday, April 29, 2002, edition of The Washington Post, Francis Barnes Jr. of Waldorf was working at KFC (The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located in the La Plata Shopping Center) that night when a customer pulled up to the drive-through window and warned that a funnel cloud was coming. At almost the same moment, the storm struck the building, which had about 20 people inside at the time. “Everybody started screaming, Get down, get down,” Barnes said. “Glass was everywhere.” People fled the building. A woman shouted to Barnes to grab her baby. He picked up the child, and the woman snatched up her other young children. Together, all five ran out the back of the restaurant.