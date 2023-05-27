The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Laura Amy Schlitz
Genre: Young adult, which is fiction for readers from ages 12 to 18. The subject matter and genres correlate with the age and experience of the protagonist.
Sample Reading List: “Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village,” “The Hero Schliemann: The Dreamer who Dug for Troy,” “The Bearskinner: A Tale of the Brothers Grimm,” “Splendors and Glooms,” “The Hired Girl,” “Princess Cora and the Crocodile” and “Amber and Clay.”
“I wrote them for the kids to inhabit the characters …” — Laura Amy Schlitz
Laura Amy Schlitz was born and raised in the Baltimore area and graduated from Hereford High School. She attended Goucher College and graduated in 1977 with a degree in aesthetics, a major she designed herself. Her dream was to be an actress, but it didn’t work for her so she took a job with the Enoch Pratt Library’s Fells Point branch.
There she excelled at telling children’s stories, probably because it was similar to acting. A friend asked her to write an adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” for the Children’s Theater Association and Schlitz completed it in 10 days. The compliments she received for the script turned on a light in her and she realized she was a writer, not an actress.
She credits her family life for giving her the background to write. Her mother stayed at home till she was in the fifth grade, she and her brother, Paul “had a universe of stuffed animals, and … gave them all distinct personalities and interactions.”
Schlitz read constantly and her mother fed her interest with frequent trips to the library, and the library recognized the family as the one that checked out the most books. She still fondly remembers reading the “Little House series,” “The Black Stallion” and “Beezus and Ramona.”
In 1991, she joined the Park School of Baltimore as a librarian for the lower school and began to write. Her first book, 1993’s “A Gypsy at Almack’s” sold well and she wrote more books as well as a series of monologues for Park School students so they would feel what it was like to live in the Middle ages. Each monologue gave the perspective of a child living then, such as a plowboy, shepherdess, a falconer’s son, a glassblower’s daughter, and a beggar.
“I wrote them for the kids to inhabit the characters and better understand the history,” Schlitz said.
These monologues became the core of “Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village,” which was awarded the 2008 Newbery Medal. She received a Newbery Honor in 2013 for “Spendors and Glooms” and the National Jewish Book Award for “The Hired Girl” in 2016.
Schlitz still lives in Baltimore and is still telling stories to children at the Park School.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites writers to have fun writing young adult fiction like Laura Amy Schlitz. Using 100 words or less, pick a child from the Medieval era and write a monologue describing an aspect of their life.
Title the work and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next months article.
Last month readers were asked to have fun writing poetry and to pick a topic or issue that they felt could be challenged or chastised and do so in poetical form.
Here are some regional selections:
Chance
A single chance at life is all we get
Maybe believing there’s gotta be more an after,
a nameless of nothing of something,
Here and now is the life we’re given
Merely collecting moments to hold
as an opportunity for transcendency
In corn cane or grass maze
Trapped yet we venture forth
around forward backward sideways
a path a fork a lotta choice
This way and that, in and out we breathe
Time and capability on our side
hope spring up don’t let subside
return of hope our sole chance
Ruth Ticktin,
Chesapeake Beach
Jeremiad to an
Empty Pew
Why bother to disturb this unsettled silence?
Perhaps I hoped for recompense.
I haven’t seen you in awhile; I’ve kept away.
Why have I done that? I cannot say.
Absence sharpens the eye; I note the damage, years of abuse.
From faux marble tile your support has come loose.
Your seat has split; it creaks at the slightest weight.
A mote of dust could strain the wood to separate.
The Church has left you in disrepair,
Its priests ignoring scars you are forced to bear,
And one of the world’s worst bureaucracies
Continues to descend into a collusion of hypocrisy.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Gender Choice
Male or female
It isn’t a choice.
It’s a revelation.
Known at 14 weeks
With only two possibilities:
Boy or girl.
Behavior is a choice.
Attitudes are a choice.
Appearance is a choice.
Expectations are a choice.
Gender is not.
A body’s “equipment” determines the choice.
A bird needs wings.
A fish — scales.
A polar bear — fur.
Gender is not a choice.
Adam would have died alone
If Eve had not been his mate.
It takes male and female
To make life.
Can a watermelon have a banana skin
Or an apple an orange rind?
Gender is not a choice.
Cindy Herndon,
Sunderland
Bad News Peddles Fast
Mayhem, woe and scandal too, people love it when you lose;
they’re here to tell you all about it, they are the TV news.
Raking muck is what they do, they’re here to please your carnal needs.
They know you like the guts and gore, so if it bleeds it leads!
The anchor’s name is Ghastly Carnage, he likes to talk of nature’s wrath,
and there’s some cutie on the scene, her name is Delta Bloodbath.
It seems to be that TV news is only there to keep you spooked
perhaps we’d all be better off, if the TV news got nuked!
Steve Baker,
Waldorf
Sights and Sounds
See debris
Low tide
Clean the Bay
Listen, Listen
Mating call
Black bird with orange feathers
Oriole?
Where is female?
There, on a marsh shrub
Ignore, ignore
Leave me alone!
Persistent singing and
Flying fast passed
Chasing mate
Up and down
What fun!
Walk, walk
Oysters, young and old
Look, read
Life cycle
Green and gold
Field of grasses
See dead crab
Part of motor
Old plywood
Debris, debris
Too bad
Child talking to mom
Why mom?
Inquisitive
Because.
Dad playing peekaboo baby
Monarch butterflies abound in wetlands
Spied a blue heron
Statuesque in the marsh grasses
Gail Walsh,
Chesapeake Beach