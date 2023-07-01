Carol McCabe Booker recently published her newest book “The Waterman’s Widow” though New Bay Books.

The Lusby resident tells the little-known story of a crime the Baltimore Sun in 1900 called the worst ever committed on peaceful Solomons Island. Shortly after midnight on September 13, 1900, an oysterman was shot and mortally wounded as he lay in his bed. Within 48 hours his wife of 24 years and the mother of their five children, was accused of his murder.

  

