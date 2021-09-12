BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021.
New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.
Many recent acquisitions and works by artists who are women and individuals of color are included.
The BMA’s fall 2021 season also includes the separately announced exhibitions: Color and Illusion: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris, opening on Sept. 12; A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore, opening on Oct. 3; All Due Respect, opening on Nov. 14; and Richard Yarde: Beyond the Savoy, opening on Nov. 21.
“Our fall exhibition roster features an incredible range of artistic vision and innovation, from paintings and sculpture by modern masters to the boundary-pushing work of contemporary practitioners. In particular, the reinstallation of our contemporary wing captures the integration of art and life, and the ways in which artists illuminate and expand our thinking on the structures that shape our personal and communal experiences,” said Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis director. “We are also taking time this fall to celebrate two visionary women who have been essential to the evolution and growth of our collections: Etta Cone and Suzanne Cohen. Their passion and vision have served as important points of inspiration as we continue to develop our collecting priorities and approaches. We are very much looking forward to inviting our many audiences to engage with these presentations and the accompanying programs.”
The Baltimore Museum of Art is located at 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore. For more information about the museum and its new exhibitions, call 443-573-1700 or visit https://artbma.org/.