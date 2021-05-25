Nick Simonds had no idea what to expect when he took his family to a truck and tractor pulling event in Tappahannock, Va., in 2018. But it didn’t take him long to get hooked.
“I didn’t know anything about it about it but I had such a good time,” said Simonds. “It’s almost like NASCAR [if the cars] were in the dirt pulling a sled. As soon as I saw it, I thought, ‘This has got to come to Southern Maryland.’”
And Simonds has coordinated the event to make a stop Saturday, May 28, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
Trucks and tractors will each try to outdo their opponents when they battle it out in several classifications.
“Before the pull we’re the best of friends, and if somebody breaks something or needs something we all try to help,” said Parran Bean of California, who will compete in the 7800 Light Pro Stock Class. “But when we pull out on the track, it’s all about us.”
The tractors and trucks are hooked up to a wheeled sled weighing about 40,000 pounds and the drivers try to pull the sled as far as they can up the 300-foot or so track. As drivers head down the track, the weight on the sled begins to shift forward, making it harder to continue. The pull is stopped when the driver goes out of bounds or stops.
“The draw is really just the power of these tractors,” Simonds said of the vehicles, which cost anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000. “They are built to do one thing only and that is to pull these sleds. You couldn’t take them and plow a field with them because they have so much power. The power behind them is the most impressive.”
Bean, who said he’s been racing “somewhat all my life” started out pulling with antique tractors in the 1970s, moved up to the Hot Farm Class in 2008 and began pulling with his Alice Charmers D21 with a 466 cubic-inch engine in the Dragon Motorsports’ 7800 Light Pro Stock Class in 2013.
He said he’ll load his tractor into his truck almost every weekend and head up and down the East coast to competitions.
When asked what the thrill was in pulling events, Bean paused and said he’d give the long answer.
“It takes you a couple hours to get the tractor ready and put it on the trailer and then drive it 3 to 5 hours to the track,” he said. “Then you get the tractor ready and on the track and it takes you 14 seconds to get down the track then you load it back on the trailer and bring it back home. Really the excitement is the thrill of the ride and the people you meet. Pullers are one of a kind.”
But Bean also said competing is not just climbing into the cab and pressing the gas. There’s a lot of preparation beforehand.
“You look at the track condition, the tighter the material is on the track and the less moisture there is the better your tires will be,” he said. “If you think the tires will spin you have to move weight.”
Bean said drivers will move around the weights — which range from 20 to 80 pounds — hanging at the front and rear of the vehicle to adjust for track conditions.
“You’re not changing the 7800 [total weight of the vehicle], you’re changing where on the tractor the weight is,” said Bean, who said his personal best is 340 feet. “And if the track is wet you might want to lower the tire pressure. You also have to make a determination which side [of the track] is better. And if your wheels are up in the air all the weight is on your back tires and that’s where you want it, but you don’t want it too high because then your skid bar starts dragging.”
There is another event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5.
Simonds said the event is “for people who are truck and tractor pulling enthusiasts, it’s also for people who have never been, and it’s for kids and grandparents and everyone in between so it really is for everybody even if you know nothing about it. You’re going to have a great time.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews