Over the course of three days and nights for a grand sum of four performances, the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland, comprised of actors and actresses ages 8 to 16, will perform the musical “Beauty and the Beast” at Huntingtown High School later this month after weeks of rehearsing at the New Life Church in Prince Frederick.

Produced by Bill Righter and directed by Aly Cross, the upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast” on the spacious stage of the Huntingtown High’s auditorium will offer a stark contrast to the genuinely cozy confines of the New Life Church classroom where rehearsals have been held for the past two weeks. It represents a challenge that Cross is eager for her performers to accept.

