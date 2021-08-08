Bryantown author Stephen Michael Berberich recently published his book “The Misadventures of Maximum Green” through Slice of Life Publishers.
The book, which details an intriguing story of humor, insights into human nature and the sweeping social changes in the 1970s, can be found at Amazon.com, Goodreads.com and by blog at wordpress.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started? I have been writing fiction in novels and short stories for about a decade. I started by writing down dreams.
What inspires you to write?
While driving home from a New Year’s party in the wee small hours of the morning, my wife and I created a ghost story. That story became my first novel, “Night at the Belvedere.” I been creating new characters and story plots ever since.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I create characters and let them tell the story for the most part. For my five novels, I’ve had to interrupt their fun and adventures to invent an ending, which takes a lot of thought.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Carl Hiaasen, Kurt Vonnegut, Michael Creighton — those sort of quirky authors.
What are you working on now?
I just published “Travis Hunter: War hero found homeless in a mysterious post-traumatic state.” I am working on getting it distributed through medical and military advocacy groups. It is now in ebook form as well as paperback as of mid-July on Amazon.com, along with my other novels.
What do you want readers to know about you?
My stories emerge from real like experiences by me or acquaintances. They related to contemporary life.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Two friends, Max Green and Melvin Watt, return home to Maryland discharged from the Army during the last days of the Vietnam War and are burdened with contrasting personal issues. Melvin, a rural African American who enlisted, is angry and hyper-violent at times over being limited in combat duty. Suburban white Max was drafted out of college and comes home a pacifist. They turn to horticulture to build back their lives and renew their friendship by launching Maximum Green Design Co. They start with no cash and no clients on a rented, rundown farm once owned by Lord Baltimore. Max is educated in botanical sciences and aims for creating outstanding gardens for the rich and pretentious in historic Annapolis, the state capital and superb sailing resort town. Melvin brings leadership and superior social skills. Their success is threatened at every turn by the likes of crooked developers, a ghost ship on the Chesapeake, a whacky disgraced literary professor turned landscape architect, law suits, pretentious home owners, and a murderous ex-husband of a beautiful French fashion heiress living alone at her summer estate home on the Magothy River. Gardening technique is a thread throughout and colors the story.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
“As heiress Louisa Fountain is meeting with Max and Melvin and an attorney who have pledged to help her, she lays bare her feelings about her dangerous ex-husband:
“Martin has every reason to make mother and I disappear. He believes he is in my will. Both mother and I have controlling shares of our corporation.
“Pardon, s’il-vous-plaît.”
She removed a designer handkerchief from a tiny snap lock purse and dried her eyes. “Now, that is all I have to say, except my sincere gratitude to you all for caring about us. And we love the landscape work too, gentlemen.”