Big Bounce America rolls into Washington

The Big Bounce America, home of the Guinness certified World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Washington, D.C., for two weekends, Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6, and Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, at Fort Washington’s Rosecroft Raceway.
Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America tour is billed as the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 13,000-square-foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900-plus foot long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights.
Standing 32-foot tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 13,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside guests will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.
Brand new to the market for 2021, Sport Slam is an amazing addition that brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out, with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine. There are also special zones for climbing and a battle zone where you can compete against your family and friends.
At over 900 feet in length, The Giant is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide.
The airSPACE section is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more. Not only does it have a gigantic five-lane slide, but also a huge 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits and its very own maze.
Rosecroft Raceway is located at 6336 Rosecroft Drive in Fort Washington.
Tickets start at just $19. All-access tickets are also available. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE.
For tickets and pricing, go to https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/. For more, go to www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica/.