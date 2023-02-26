Bird house reopens at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Ruddy ducks paddle in the Prairie Pothole aviary. Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute visitors will be able to see these migratory birds up close at the renovated Bird House, which will open to the public on March 13.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo by Skip Brown

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute invites visitors to soar into its renovated bird house, opening Monday, March 13. The innovative exhibit explores the fascinating world of migratory songbirds, waterfowl and shorebirds native to North, Central and South American ecosystems.

Migratory birds play critical roles in pest control, pollination and seed dispersal for trees and plants as well as crops. Bilingual panels — in English and Spanish — tell the story of how migratory birds connect communities and contribute to healthy ecosystems across the Americas.