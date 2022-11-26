The nineteenth annual Christmas in St. Michaels Limited Edition Collectors Ornament celebrates the “consummate Chesapeake icon”, the Maryland Blue Crab, according to the Christmas in St. Michaels group. The ornament was adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan.

“This year’s ornament is a celebration of our favorite crustacean,” said Christmas in St. Michaels Board President Pat Martin. “Our limited-edition ornament pays homage to the summertime staple of cracking and eating steamed hard-shells or feasting on soft-shells in St. Michaels and throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”, and this year’s ornament is a celebration.”