ANNAPOLIS — Ever want to learn how to sail but didn’t know where to start? Whether you are brand new to boating or brand new to trailering your boat or just want to brush up on your skills, here’s your chance to learn.
The Marine Trade Association of Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources, Annapolis School of Seamanship and Boat U.S. Foundation have teamed up to offer opportunities for new boaters to learn how to properly launch, retrieve/load, and dock their boat.
For the safety of all boaters, and to ensure new boaters become confident and continue to safely enjoy a life of sailing on the Chesapeake and other waterways in the DMV area, the MTAM will be holding boating clinics at the Sandy Point State Park boat ramps on Friday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 am to 4 pm.
The first two Welcome to Boating clinics were held in August of 2020 and May or 2021 and are back by popular demand, and with an expanded capacity to accommodate more participants.
There will be instruction on docking, launching and safety, taught by Annapolis School of Seamanship and Boat US Foundation, and will run for 30 minutes each beginning at 12:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and beginning at 10 a.m. and running to 4 p.m. on Saturday– repeating four times each day.
In addition to the docking, launching and safety, boaters can stop and talk to experts on a variety of topics including:
• Flares and other safety items — Orion Safety Products
• Paint and finishes – Interlux Paint Finishes
• Winterization — Safe Harbor Marinas
• Fuel dock safety — Oasis Marinas
• Towing and anchoring – TowBoat US
• Clean boating — DNR Clean Marina
• Fishing and conservation – Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland
The Annapolis Boat Shows will also be offering discounts to its October shows to all who attend. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. There is a fee to enter Sandy Point State Park.
Participants are prohibited from bringing their own boat. All training will be done on Annapolis School of Seamanship boats. The training sessions are appropriate for adults and children over 14. Please be forewarned that full to capacity park closure is possible on Saturday. If the park closes due to full capacity, clinic attendees will not be permitted to enter the park until it reopens the following day.
To register for the clinics at https://conta.cc/2UTBuar. For more information on the clinics or sponsorships, contact Susan Zellers at the MTAM, susan@mtam.org.