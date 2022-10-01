Boo at the Zoo is back at Smithsonian

Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host its Boo at the Zoo event on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale now.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo

Not a trick, only the sweetest treat: Boo at the Zoo, the beloved family-friendly Halloween event at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, sponsored by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will return on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets, which are $35 for non-members, include special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated zoo.